Understand the difference: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at government over Trump's remarks

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's recent remarks on his ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government and posted an old video in which he had talked about how in 1971, then PM Indira Gandhi had withstood pressure from America.

Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that Prime Minister Modi came to see me, "Sir, may I see you please'. Yes."

"I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia," Trump said.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Farq samjho, sir ji!" The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared his own old video in which he had alleged that Prime Minister Modi "surrendered" after a call from US President Trump during the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Gandhi had also said that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi didn't budge in the 1971 war despite the US sending its Seventh Fleet.

"This is the difference," Gandhi had said.