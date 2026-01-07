Urban women fight stigma on breastfeeding

NEW DELHI: Breastfeeding is essential for both mother and infant, but many urban women in India struggle with stigma and discomfort when doing it in public spaces, a latest study has found. The study, published in Preventive Medicine: Research and Reviews, said the main challenge was the sexualisation of breasts in urban India, which led to feelings of discomfort, shame, and fear of judgment.

“The study found that breastfeeding in public is not a natural or comfortable experience for many urban women. It is something they must carefully plan, negotiate, and emotionally manage,” Dr Nupur Bidla, the principal author of the study, told this paper.

It found that urban Indian women want to breastfeed anytime, anywhere, which does not necessarily require an assigned space. “But she wants a healthy, normalised environment and people around that do not make the woman feel judged,” said Dr Bidla, who is also Central Coordinator of Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), a 32-year-old organisation working to promote exclusive breastfeeding in the country.

Highlighting the importance of incorporating breastfeeding counselling for women, the study said that social, cultural, and psychological barriers can be addressed at an early stage to empower women and their partners to overcome inhibitions related to public breastfeeding.

Breastfeeding is the most beneficial form of infant nutrition in the first year of life. Yet in India, despite 88.6% institutional births, only 41.8% initiate breastfeeding and 63.7% exclusively breastfeed. This has improved over the years, but remains low.