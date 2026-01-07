Water 'highly contaminated, undrinkable' in many areas in Indore, claims Congress leader

INDORE: Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar, on Wednesday claimed that he carried out a water audit in many parts of Indore and found the water to be "highly contaminated and undrinkable."

The Congress leader's claims come amid a diarrhoea outbreak, caused by contaminated water, in the city's Bhagirathpura area, where at least six persons have died, and hundreds have had to be hospitalised.

"After taking water samples and conducting on-the-spot testing, it was found that in almost all areas, the water is highly contaminated and undrinkable," Singhar said in a statement.

Claiming that 20 persons have died in Bhagirathpura, Singhar said the tragedy is not confined to that particular locality.

All of Indore is forced to drink dirty and sewage-contaminated water, he said.

According to the statement, Singhar visited many areas, including Madina Nagar, Khajrana, Bhuri Tekri and Indore 2 assembly constituency, to test the water and found the conditions to be "extremely poor."

The situation in Madina Nagar, a Muslim-dominated area, was found to be extremely worrying, he said.

Despite getting hefty water bills, the residents are being supplied with dirty water, claimed Singhar.