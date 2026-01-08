38-year-old Mizoram cricketer collapses during match, dies

GUWAHATI: A senior Mizoram cricketer collapsed during a match on Thursday and died later. K Lalremruata (38) was returning to the pavilion after batting in the Khaled Memorial Second Division Screening Tournament when he complained of chest pain.

Soon after, he collapsed and passed out. Despite efforts, he could not be revived, local media reported.

He represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy.

The Cricket Association of Mizoram said Lalremruata died due to a stroke. It called his demise a tragic loss for Mizoram cricket.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May God comfort them as they navigate this great loss,” the association further stated.

Mizoram’s Sports and Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also mourned the death. He said Lalremruata experienced breathing difficulties during the match and passed away.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of K Lalremruata, who collapsed during a cricket match today. My heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family, friends, and members of the sporting fraternity during this difficult time,” Hmar said.