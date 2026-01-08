ACB unearths Rs 2,000 crore scam in Rajasthan Mid-day Meal Scheme during Covid-19

JAIPUR: A massive scam of over Rs 2,000 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic has been unearthed in Rajasthan’s state-run Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against 21 accused, including officials of CONFED, representatives of private firms, and other associated individuals, following complaints of large-scale irregularities and corruption.

According to the ACB, during the pandemic -- when schools across the state remained closed -- the state government decided to distribute combo food kits containing pulses, edible oil, spices, and other essential items to students under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The procurement and supply of these kits were routed through CONFED, which claimed that the materials met FSSAI and Agmark standards and were delivered to schools through a door-to-door distribution system.

An investigation, however, has now revealed that supplies were shown only on paper, despite schools being shut, resulting in massive misappropriation of public funds. In several cases, there was no physical delivery of food kits, even though payments were cleared.

The probe has further found that firms awarded tenders illegally sub-contracted the work to other entities, in violation of procurement norms. This led to the emergence of an organised network of fake suppliers and transporters, allegedly created to siphon off government money.