Bengal Governor CV Bose gets death threat, police on high alert

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday night received a death threat email, following which his security has been tightened, a senior official at the Lok Bhavan said.

In the email, the sender threatened to "blast" the governor, the official added. "The accused also mentioned his mobile number in the email. We have informed the DGP and asked him to arrest the person immediately," the official told PTI.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been informed.

The matter has also been reported to the Union Home Ministry.

State police and the CRPF are working together to ensure the governor's safety, the official said.

Bose, who enjoys Z-plus security, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection.