Bhopal Diary | Country’s 1st state-level drone data repository

Country’s first state-level Drone Data Repository (DDR) has been launched in MP. It will make administrative processes more streamlined, robust and transparent. An integrated, secure, and interoperable geospatial platform, the DDR is a centralised, cloud-based, secure, and interoperable digital infrastructure that lays the groundwork for the future of geospatial governance. It stores high-quality drone data, including high-resolution orthomosaics, 3D terrain models, LiDAR scans, video imagery, legacy baseline data and multi-departmental survey records. Survey data from all departments have been consolidated on one platform.
36-day drive against trap poachings
Having lost over 930 wild animals, including tigers, bears and leopards to high-voltage electric traps, snare and leg-hold traps between 2014 and 2025, Madhya Pradesh has decided to launch a 36-day dedicated crackdown against such trap poachings (particularly for bushmeat) from January 10. Titled Operation Wild Trap-II, the forest department’s initiative will see extensive patrolling-searching by teams, including dog squads against those setting such deadly traps across dense forests in the state, including the nine tiger reserves. With such traps being usually set during winter months, the coming operation is the sequel to Op Wild Trap-I.
RSS chief’s 3-pronged approach on Love Jihad
On the second and concluding day of his Bhopal trip, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat called for a three-pronged approach to protect girls against the menace of ‘Love Jihad.’ “Sustained dialogue within families, caution and self-defence skills among young girls, besides prompt and effective legal action against the offenders was needed to protect the young girls against the menace,” the RSS chief said, while holding a dialogue with a gathering of women on January 3. Importantly, lack of evidence to support the prosecution’s case and female victims turning hostile during the court trial, has resulted in more acquittals and less convictions.
