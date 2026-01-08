BJP ready with massive rejig plan as Nabin seeks to bring in young faces

NEW DELHI: With the appointment of the youngest working national president, Nitin Nabin, aged about 45, a position never held by someone so young in the party earlier, the BJP is likely to make several key organisational changes between mid-January and February, both at the national level and across some state units, to make the organisational system more effective and streamlined for future challenges.

The BJP, which has given priority to leaders from the Yuva Morcha for significant organisational responsibilities and other roles, is abuzz with speculation that, in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of tapping the potential of Yuva Shakti, the party may once again consider young faces for key organisational posts, including national general secretaries and positions in other morchas(fronts).

“There would first be confirmation of working national president as we expect after January 14 and by February, followed by some key changes in the organisation in coming days,” said a source, adding that new faces are expected to be given important roles.