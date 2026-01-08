Businessman shoots wife, two minor daughters before killing himself in Punjab's Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Punjab’s Ferozepur. Police suspect that the husband, a financier and salon owner, shot his wife and two minor daughters with a licensed revolver before killing himself.

The weapon was found beside the bodies.

The deceased are identified as Amandeep Singh, his wife Jasveer Kaur and their two daughters, 10-year-old Manveer Kaur and six-year-old Parmeet Kaur.

Singh, along with his family, lived in the Harman Nagar area in Ferozepur.

Singh was also involved in property dealing and the construction business, while his wife ran a beauty parlour.

Neighbours reportedly alerted the police after finding the house locked and getting no response when the family’s domestic help arrived in the morning.

She then contacted tenants living on the first floor of the building. The tenants and neighbours forced open the door and found the four bodies with bullet injuries lying in a bedroom.

Locals said that the family had maintained cordial relations with everyone.

The family had reportedly gone out on Wednesday night and returned home around 11 pm, police said.