Businessman shoots wife, two minor daughters before killing himself in Punjab's Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Punjab’s Ferozepur. Police suspect that the husband, a financier and salon owner, shot his wife and two minor daughters with a licensed revolver before killing himself.
The weapon was found beside the bodies.
The deceased are identified as Amandeep Singh, his wife Jasveer Kaur and their two daughters, 10-year-old Manveer Kaur and six-year-old Parmeet Kaur.
Singh, along with his family, lived in the Harman Nagar area in Ferozepur.
Singh was also involved in property dealing and the construction business, while his wife ran a beauty parlour.
Neighbours reportedly alerted the police after finding the house locked and getting no response when the family’s domestic help arrived in the morning.
She then contacted tenants living on the first floor of the building. The tenants and neighbours forced open the door and found the four bodies with bullet injuries lying in a bedroom.
Locals said that the family had maintained cordial relations with everyone.
The family had reportedly gone out on Wednesday night and returned home around 11 pm, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said that initial findings suggest it was a case of suicide by Singh after killing his family members.
“The police are investigating the incident to ascertain the motive and exact circumstances behind the crime. A forensic team collected evidence from the spot, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,’’ he said.
Meanwhile, in another incident, Davinder Kumar of Ludhiana’s Bhora village, who had been missing for two days, was found dead.
While half of his severed body was found concealed in a plastic drum, the other half was lying charred on a vacant plot near a private school near Jalandhar bypass.
Davinder, who worked as a computer operator in a private company in Mumbai, had returned from the city on Tuesday. Shortly afterwards, he left home after telling his wife that he was going to Phillaur to meet a relative.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)