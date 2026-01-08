Calcutta HC asks SSC to file fresh report with full details of 1,806 tainted school job candidates

NEW DELHI: The Calcutta High Court has asked the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) to file a fresh report containing further details of 1,806 tainted candidates who are among the 25,753 school job appointees whose jobs were invalidated by a Supreme Court order in April last year.

Taking on record a report filed by the SSC, Justice Amrita Sinha said that the list discloses the roll number, name, subject, name of the parent and the date of birth of candidates, but does not disclose the category for which the candidate was found to be tainted.

The details of the school and the district where the candidate was appointed in the first school-level selection test (SLST) of 2016 were also not disclosed, the court noted.

Justice Sinha directed the SSC to publish the list disclosing all relevant details of the candidates by which they can be properly identified.

The court directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on February 11.

Justice Sinha said that the court had in an order on November 19, 2025 clearly mentioned that the requirement of publication of the list of tainted candidates is for the purpose of identifying the candidates.