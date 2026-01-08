Centre launches 'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate contributions to child, women welfare initiatives

NEW DELHI: The centre has launched a single-window digital platform to facilitate contributions from individuals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), NGOs, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributors, and corporate entities to government initiatives for early childhood care and women empowerment.

Launching the ‘Pankhudi’ portal, Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi said the portal is a "non-monetary, transparent, and result-oriented" platform.

“Our effort is that corporates, NGOs, and individuals can connect with the centres without any hassle, and can make a real impact, and can also monitor the progress," the minister said.

Government agencies can also participate.

The portal will also support improved implementation, monitoring, and accountability of the initiatives, the minister said, adding that "the portal will provide end-to-end tracking with transparency."

The contributors can register on the portal, identify initiatives, submit proposals, and track the status of their contributions through clearly defined approval workflows, she said.

She, however, said the portal does not allow monetary contributions.

“To further strengthen financial transparency and accountability, all contributions through the portal are accepted only through non-cash modes,” she said.

The portal streamlines and unifies voluntary and institutional contributions across key thematic areas including nutrition, health, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), child welfare, protection and rehabilitation, and women’s safety and empowerment.