Draft Pesticides Management Bill targets spurious agrochemicals after farmer complaints

The Central Government has unveiled the draft Pesticides Management Bill, 2025, aimed at combating the growing menace of spurious pesticides and strengthening farmer welfare through stricter regulation and the use of technology.

The government has invited comments and suggestions from the public, which must be submitted in a specified format by February 4.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW) has prepared the draft legislation to replace the existing Insecticides Act of 1968 and the Insecticides Rules of 1971, aligning the regulatory framework with present-day requirements.

The move comes amid a rise in complaints from farmers about counterfeit and spurious pesticides and insecticides allegedly being sold in the market, causing significant financial losses.

During a month-long outreach campaign in June 2025, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan heard grievances from farmers across several states regarding fake seeds and pesticides that were affecting crop yields and livelihoods.