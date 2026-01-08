ECI holds CEOs meet in run-up to IICDEM 2026 to discuss modalities

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday held a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all the states and Union Territories (UTs) as part of its preparations for the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM)-2026.

According to an official statement issued by the ECI, at the meet, which was held here, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, briefed the CEOs on the framework, objectives and operational nuances of IICDEM 2026, outlining their specific roles and responsibilities in the run-up to the event.

The ECI said that after the inaugural address by the CEC Kumar, the CEOs deliberated on 36 thematic groups, as each of them were led by a designated CEO during the conference. These themes span all critical aspects of election management and are aimed at creating a comprehensive body of knowledge by drawing upon the diverse experiences of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the world, it added.