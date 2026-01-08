ED conducts nationwide searches over government job scam

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Patna, is conducting searches in connection with a government job scam involving an organised gang that cheated aspirants by offering fake appointments in government services.

Though the scam initially surfaced in the name of Indian Railways, the investigation has revealed that the network operated across more than 40 government organisations and departments, including the Forest Department, Railway Recruitment Board, Indian Post, Income Tax Department, High Court, PWD, Bihar government, DDA and the Rajasthan Secretariat.

Investigators said the gang used fake email accounts impersonating official government domains to issue forged joining letters. To win the confidence of victims, some were even paid salaries for two to three months and shown as appointed in posts such as RPF personnel, TTEs and technicians in Indian Railways.

As part of the probe, the ED is carrying out searches at 15 locations across the country — one in Muzaffarpur and two in Motihari in Bihar; two in Kolkata, West Bengal; four locations in Kerala including Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor and Kodur; one in Chennai, Tamil Nadu; one in Rajkot, Gujarat; and four in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur (two), Prayagraj and Lucknow.