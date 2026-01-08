Environment ministry approves iron ore mining in Chhattisgarh Bailadila forest

NEW DELHI: The Centre has recommended environmental clearance (EC) for the diversion of 874.924 hectares of forest land to extend iron ore mining by the state-owned NMDC within the Bailadila reserve forest (BRF) in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.
At its 57th meeting, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approved the proposal for the Bailadila iron ore mine, Deposit-11. The proposal aims to increase the production capacity from 11.30 million tones per annum (MTPA) to 14.50 MTPA of iron ore and to expand waste excavation from 2.70 MTPA to 15.39 MTPA.
The BRF is a forested mountain range well known for its significant deposits of high-grade iron ore, characterised by its distinctive ox-hump-like peaks. The area contains 558.84 million tonnes (MT) of hematite (iron ore) geological reserves, with 351.32 MT classified as mineable reserves.
NMDC had previously obtained approval for the forest clearance of the diverted land in March 2020, which is valid for 17 years and will expire in September 2037.
The proposed expansion of mining has faced environmental concerns, particularly regarding ancient trees and local water sources. Anticipating EAC approval, on January 5, local youths in Dantewada and several political groups launched fresh protests against the mining proposal, citing risks to their water sources, ancient trees, and rare wildlife.
The mining lease area is situated in the Bailadila iron ore mines, Kirandul Complex in South Bastar. The forest reserve is known for its rich biodiversity, including various species of trees, mammals, reptiles, and birds. According to the EAC documents, the BRF is home to various mammals, including the sloth bear, leopard, jungle cat, jackal, sambar, Bengal fox, grey mongoose, Indian pangolin, Indian porcupine, and giant flying squirrel.
The reserve also hosts reptiles like the Bengal monitor, python, Indian rat snake, cobra, and Russell’s Viper, as well as bird species such as the Bastar Hill Myna, Common Peafowl, Eurasian Eagle Owl, Brown Fish Owl, Common Barn Owl, and Cotton Pygmy Goose.
The EAC notes that the company has developed a site-specific conservation plan and submitted Rs 10.25 crore to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dantewada.