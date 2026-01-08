Environment ministry approves iron ore mining in Chhattisgarh Bailadila forest

NEW DELHI: The Centre has recommended environmental clearance (EC) for the diversion of 874.924 hectares of forest land to extend iron ore mining by the state-owned NMDC within the Bailadila reserve forest (BRF) in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

At its 57th meeting, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approved the proposal for the Bailadila iron ore mine, Deposit-11. The proposal aims to increase the production capacity from 11.30 million tones per annum (MTPA) to 14.50 MTPA of iron ore and to expand waste excavation from 2.70 MTPA to 15.39 MTPA.

The BRF is a forested mountain range well known for its significant deposits of high-grade iron ore, characterised by its distinctive ox-hump-like peaks. The area contains 558.84 million tonnes (MT) of hematite (iron ore) geological reserves, with 351.32 MT classified as mineable reserves.

NMDC had previously obtained approval for the forest clearance of the diverted land in March 2020, which is valid for 17 years and will expire in September 2037.