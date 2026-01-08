Farmers' organisations plan to launch all-India march to demand legalisation of MSP

NEW DELHI: Farmers' organizations under the umbrella of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have announced plans for an all-India march, known as the Kisan Yatra, which will take place from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in February and March.

The purpose of this march is to put pressure on the Union Government to legalize the Minimum Support Price (MSP), implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to ensure that farmers receive a price 50% above the cost of production as MSP, and to provide complete debt relief for farmers.

According to Jagjit Singh Dallewal, national coordinator of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Kisan Yatra will commence in the first week of February in Kanyakumari and conclude in Srinagar, Kashmir.

"During this journey, we will organize 'Kisan Panchayats' across the country to mobilize grassroots support. We will collect millions of village-level resolutions in favor of these demands and present them to the Prime Minister during a grand Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled for March 19 at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi," Dallewal stated.

He previously undertook a 132-day fast in Punjab, demanding a legal guarantee of MSP.