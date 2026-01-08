Government to mandate V2V communication devices in vehicles for road safety

NEW DELHI: Vehicles in the country will soon be equipped with an On-Board Unit (OBU) for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication, aimed at significantly reducing road accidents. The device will send collision warnings when it detects a stationary vehicle or the sudden braking of a car, truck, or any other vehicle ahead.

Once the standards for the device are finalised, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) plans to mandate its installation within the year. The cost of the equipment is estimated to range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000. Initially, the mandate will apply to new vehicles, with provisions to retrofit older vehicles at a later stage.

The implementation of the V2V communication device, along with other road safety measures, was discussed at the Transport Development Council meeting held in New Delhi, attended by transport ministers from states and Union Territories. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari chaired the meeting.

Calling the initiative a “revolutionary measure”, Gadkari said it could reduce road accidents by as much as 80 per cent. “For the first time, such a step is being taken, which is expected to drastically cut road crashes,” he said.

MoRTH Secretary V. Umashankar said only a few countries globally currently use V2V communication technology and that its implementation in India would have a substantial impact on road safety.

“Vehicles, particularly trucks and cars parked along roadsides, often cause serious accidents because motorists are unaware of their presence. When vehicles approach at high speed, collisions occur. This technology will automatically send warnings and help prevent such crashes. The ministry is working closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to finalise the standards, after which a notification will be issued for both new and existing vehicles,” he said.

The Department of Telecommunications, under the National Frequency Allocation Plan, has approved free spectrum for the implementation of V2V communication.

Gadkari also announced the launch of the ‘Zero Fatality Districts’ programme in collaboration with the SafeLife Foundation (SLF), a non-profit organisation working to improve road safety and trauma care. The initiative aims to reduce road accident deaths through a combination of infrastructure improvements, enforcement measures, and enhanced trauma care.

As part of the programme, SLF has developed a district guidebook to assist district administrators in designing and implementing road safety strategies, conducting focused District Road Safety Committee meetings, and effectively monitoring progress.

The ministry has identified 100 high-accident districts for the initiative, with a target of reducing road crash fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

“Scientific analysis of crash data in these 100 districts has identified high-risk corridors, junctions, road user groups, and time patterns. With the support of district administrations and local governments, accidents can be reduced through a scientific and coordinated approach,” Gadkari said.

He also said that following the successful pilot of the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, the programme will soon be rolled out nationwide.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon unveil the scheme and announce its name,” he added.