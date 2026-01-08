Hi-tech control room ready to oversee security, surveillance of Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: A new ultra-modern administrative building with a high-tech control room has been added to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya to strengthen security and surveillance of the premises.

The facility, spread over 12,000 square feet, has been constructed near the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust office and comes under the jurisdiction of the police department. The complex houses the newly constructed Ram Temple along with seven other temples.

According to an official statement, the project was constructed at a cost of Rs 11.28 crore. It was undertaken by the Home Department and executed through the construction and design services agency. Construction began in December 2023 and has now been completed.

The main control room is located in the basement of the building and is equipped with advanced technology for real-time monitoring of CCTV footage, crowd management, traffic regulation and emergency response in and around the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

Official sources said the control room will facilitate round-the-clock surveillance and ensure swift coordination among various security agencies, particularly during peak footfall, festivals and major events.

Sources close to the project manager said nearly 98 per cent of the work has been completed, with final touches being given to the boundary wall. The facility is ready for inauguration and will become fully operational soon after its launch.