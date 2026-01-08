In letter to CM, five Gujarat BJP MLAs accuse officials of damaging govt's image with 'bad mentality'

AHMEDABAD: Five BJP MLAs from Gujarat's Vadodara wrote to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accusing the state administration of damaging the government's image.

The letter began with “Vande Mataram” and then swiftly turns into a scathing indictment of Gujarat’s administrative machinery.

Five MLAs from Vadodara district, Ketan Inamdar, Akshay Patel, Shailesh Mehta, Chaitanya Singh Jhala, and Dharmendra Singh Vaghela, have collectively sounded an alarm.

“The functioning of the administrative system has become chaotic,” the MLAs state, adding that “even getting routine work done has become difficult for the common man.”

What should be a smooth interface between government and citizen, they warn, has instead become a daily struggle “a war” fought across government offices because of what they describe as the “bad mentality” of officials and employees.

Senior officials Collectors, District Development Officers, Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners are accused of presenting “rosy pictures” during video conferences with state secretaries, while deliberately ignoring harsh ground realities.