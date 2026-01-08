India's distinctive AI model should promote indigenous content, regional languages: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advocated that India’s AI model should promote local and indigenous content as well as regional languages.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that Indian AI models are ethical, unbiased, transparent, and grounded in data privacy principles.

Chairing a roundtable meeting with Indian AI start-ups, Prime Minister assured them of the government’s full support for the success of their AI initiatives.

The roundtable was held ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place in India in February.

A total of 12 Indian AI start-ups, which have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge at the summit, attended the meeting and presented their ideas and ongoing work.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, these start-ups are engaged in a wide range of areas, including Indian language foundation models, multilingual large language models, speech-to-text, text-to-audio and text-to-video technologies; 3D content creation using generative AI for e-commerce, marketing and personalised content; engineering simulations, materials research and advanced analytics for data-driven decision-making across industries; as well as healthcare diagnostics and medical research, among others.