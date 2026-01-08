Indore water contamination deaths: Cong MP Digvijaya Singh demands judicial probe by sitting HC judge

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court into the contaminated water-triggered deaths of 18 residents of Indore’s Bhagirathpura area.

"Indore is the city of childhood, the most developed city in the state and the cleanest city in the country. In the same city, 18 people have died after drinking contaminated water. As the death count started rising, everyone began shoving the hat of responsibility onto someone else. I demand a judicial inquiry into the tragedy. Let there be a public hearing and let it be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court," Singh posted on social media on Thursday.

He added, "Lives don’t return with death compensation, instead of covering up the mistakes, let’s fix accountability for those mistakes and punish the guilty.”

In a related development, the leader of opposition in the state, Umang Singhar, who had met with the bereaved families in Bhagirathpura locality on Tuesday, has written to the state’s Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, demanding a comprehensive water audit across Indore and provision of clean water in the areas which he personally inspected.