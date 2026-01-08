Internally displaced person among 13 from violence-hit Manipur to land jobs in Japan

GUWAHATI: A Japanese programme in India has ensured jobs for 13 youths from Manipur in Japan. The 13 are from six districts – Ukhrul, Senapati, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Churachandpur. The one from Churachandpur is an internally displaced person (IDP).

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday interacted with the candidates of Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) at Lok Bhavan, Imphal, ahead of their travel to Japan later this month.

The SSW was introduced by the Government of Japan in April 2019 as a residency status, allowing Indian youth to work and reside in Japan.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan for the implementation of the SSW programme was signed in January 2021.