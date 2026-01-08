J-K security review: Amit Shah asks agencies to sustain gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening chaired a high-level security review meeting on the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir and instructed all agencies to remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained.

The Minister also reviewed the ongoing counter-terror operations in the Union Territory and told participating senior officials of the MHA and J&K administration that everything should be done to “achieve the goal of ‘terror-free J&K’ at the earliest," as all the resources would be made available in this endeavour.

The meeting, held here, was attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with heads of central armed police forces and other senior officials.

During the review, Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government adopted a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism and made sustained, coordinated efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminating terrorism,” the MHA said, quoting the Home Minister, who went on to add that the terror ecosystem in the region had been 'crippled' due to sustained efforts.

Shah also praised security agencies for improving the overall security situation in J&K and directed them to continue counter-terror operations in a "mission mode", with a focus on targeting terrorist infrastructure and choking terror financing.