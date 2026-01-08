Lawyers stage hunger strike over proposed relocation of Gauhati High Court

GUWAHATI: The members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) launched a three-day hunger strike on Thursday, opposing the state government’s decision to shift the court complex from the city to Rangmahal in North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra.

During a recent referendum, most lawyers had opposed the court’s shifting.

The GHCBA adopted a resolution on January 6 to not participate in the January 11 foundation stone laying ceremony for the new court complex. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to lay the foundation stone.

“The GHCBA, in continuation of the resolution adopted…on 06.01.2026, deems it appropriate to place on record the considered decision of the General Body with regard to the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony…The General Body, after due deliberation, has reiterated and reaffirmed its consistent stand, as reflected in earlier resolutions and the referendum conducted by the Association, opposing the proposed shifting of the Principal Seat of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court from its present location,” the GHCBA had stated in a statement on Tuesday.