Lawyers stage hunger strike over proposed relocation of Gauhati High Court

GUWAHATI: The members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) launched a three-day hunger strike on Thursday, opposing the state government’s decision to shift the court complex from the city to Rangmahal in North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra.
During a recent referendum, most lawyers had opposed the court’s shifting.
The GHCBA adopted a resolution on January 6 to not participate in the January 11 foundation stone laying ceremony for the new court complex. Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to lay the foundation stone.
“The GHCBA, in continuation of the resolution adopted…on 06.01.2026, deems it appropriate to place on record the considered decision of the General Body with regard to the proposed foundation stone laying ceremony…The General Body, after due deliberation, has reiterated and reaffirmed its consistent stand, as reflected in earlier resolutions and the referendum conducted by the Association, opposing the proposed shifting of the Principal Seat of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court from its present location,” the GHCBA had stated in a statement on Tuesday.
It had appealed to the members of the Bar to refrain from attending or participating in the January 11 event in the interest of maintaining unity, discipline, and institutional dignity.
The hunger strike was scheduled for January 8, 9 and 11 from 10 am to 4 pm. The GHCBA is opposing the court’s relocation on the grounds that it will inconvenience litigants as well as lawyers.
However, Advocate General Devajit Saikia said the controversy was unnecessary, pointing out that the present court complex lacks sufficient rooms for the judges, space for the advocates to work, a canteen for senior advocates, a conference hall and also faces parking issues.
Stating that the government took up the judicial township project in North Guwahati based on the decision of the court, he said the project would solve the problems for the next 50 years.
“The Gauhati High Court has two associations – Gauhati High Court Advocates’ Association and Gauhati High Court Bar Association. The bar association is opposing it. The advocates’ association said it would stand by the Gauhati High Court’s decision,” Saikia, who is also the BCCI secretary, said.
The judicial township will straddle across 43 acres. In November last year, the Assam Cabinet approved Rs 479 crore for the first phase of construction of the project. The Gauhati High Court currently functions from two buildings, close to each other.