Mamata announces protest rally against ED raids on I-PAC; alleges political targeting ahead of elections

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a protest rally on Friday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches on political consultancy firm I-PAC's office and its director Pratik Jain's residence, claiming such actions by central agencies are politically motivated ahead of elections.

Assembly polls in the state are likely to take place after a couple of months.

Speaking at the inauguration of a transit camp at Babughat for the Gangasagar Mela here on Thursday, Banerjee said, "If they attack us over SIR, make out a false case against me or try to steal our documents, should I not try to resist such attempts?" She added, "They have stolen everything, all data, SIR list," referring to Thursday's ED raids, claiming that such activities of the central agencies "take place before the elections."

Challenging the Centre over the searches, she said, "Tomorrow I will lead a protest rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Hazra crossing."

Asking people to participate in the over 5-km-long rally, Banerjee said that she will definitely respond if she is attacked.