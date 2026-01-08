Mumbai civic polls: Candidates report sharp rise in assets since 2017, affidavits show

MUMBAI: Several prominent candidates in the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, including former mayor Kishori Pednekar, have declared a sharp rise in assets since 2017, according to affidavits uploaded by the State Election Commission.

As many as 1,700 candidates are in the fray for the 227-ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled on January 15.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and former city mayor Kishori Pednekar, contesting from Lower Parel (ward 199) in central Mumbai, has declared total assets of Rs 5.26 crore, a 226 per cent increase from Rs 1.61 crore in 2017.

Pednekar, who served as Mumbai mayor from 2019 to 2022, has declared immovable and movable assets of Rs 4.69 crore and Rs 57 lakh, respectively.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former MLA Sada Sarvankar and seeking a second term, has declared assets of Rs 46.59 crore, a steep rise of 394 per cent from Rs 9.43 crore in 2017.

The Sena candidate, who has listed his profession as business, has immovable assets of Rs 40.59 crore, along with substantial movable assets, as per the affidavit.

Former MLA Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena candidate from Mazagaon area ward 209), wife of former corporator and ex-chairman of BMC's standing committee, Yashwant Jadhav, has Rs 14.57 crore of assets, including immovable properties of Rs 11.28 crore and movable properties of Rs 3.28 crore.

In 2024, when she contested the Maharashtra assembly elections, she had declared total assets of Rs 10.10 crore, along with loans of Rs 52 lakh from financial institutions.

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawali's daughter, Geeta Gawali, who is contesting from the Byculla-Agripada area (ward 212) and seeking another term, has declared assets of Rs 7.26 crore, including Rs 4.70 crore in immovable properties, compared to Rs 3.38 crore during the 2019 assembly polls.