Muslim man lynched in Jharkhand's Godda over alleged cattle theft

A 45-year-old Muslim man was allegedly lynched by a group of unidentified people over suspicion of stealing cattle in Jharkhand's Godda district on Wednesday, reported PTI.
According to the report citing police officials, the incident occured in the Matihani village under Poraiyahat police station limit on Wednesday night.
The victim, identified as Pappu Ansari, a resident of Ranipur village under Pathargama police station limits, was beaten to death by a group of men for allegedly stealing cattle.
Confirming the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police J P N Chaudhary said an investigation was underway to ascertain how the incident took place and the persons involved in the crime.
More details would be provided only after the investigation, Chaudary added.
The DySP also said that the victim had a criminal record and had been to jail in several occasions in the past.
(With inputs from PTI)