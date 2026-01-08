Muslim man lynched in Jharkhand's Godda over alleged cattle theft

A 45-year-old Muslim man was allegedly lynched by a group of unidentified people over suspicion of stealing cattle in Jharkhand's Godda district on Wednesday, reported PTI.

According to the report citing police officials, the incident occured in the Matihani village under Poraiyahat police station limit on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Pappu Ansari, a resident of Ranipur village under Pathargama police station limits, was beaten to death by a group of men for allegedly stealing cattle.