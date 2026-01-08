NCB busts international drug ring near Myanmar border, seizes Rs 15 crore worth heroin

In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 7.312 kg of premium-quality heroin worth Rs 15 crore and arrested two traffickers near the India-Myanmar border, the agency said on Thursday.

The heroin was concealed inside 638 soap cases. The arrested accused have been identified as Ginkhawmlian and Mangboi Simte, both residents of Mata village in Multam, Churachandpur district of Manipur.

NCB officials said their sleuths intercepted a Bolero vehicle near the Indo-Myanmar border. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the high-grade heroin.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment originated in Haichin, Myanmar, and was trafficked through forest corridors in Manipur to bypass urban surveillance, police checkpoints and security camps.

Both the accused will be produced before the competent court along with the seized narcotics for further legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with the Assam Rifles.

In a related development, NCB sleuths had last month intercepted and seized approximately 7 kg of heroin at Jiribam, reflecting shifting trafficking patterns and the effectiveness of enhanced inter-zonal coordination and intelligence-led operations.

In 2025, the NCB has seized 1.33 lakh kg of drugs worth around Rs 2,000 crore and destroyed over 77,000 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 3,889 crore.

The agency has also issued 37 Interpol notices against fugitive drug traffickers and deported five accused to India.

According to an official statement, the NCB arrested 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in 447 cases during the year, reaffirming its commitment to dismantling drug networks and safeguarding society.

During 2025, 265 drug offenders were convicted in 131 cases. Of these, 39 were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years, while 210 received sentences of 10 years or more but less than 20 years. Fines amounting to Rs 3.3 crore were imposed on the convicts, which included nine foreign nationals.