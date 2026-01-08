One held after minor alleges kidnapping, gangrape by cop, accomplice in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: Two police officers were suspended for laxity in connection with an alleged kidnapping and gangrape of a minor by a police sub-inspector, Amit Maurya and his accomplices in Kanpur earlier this week.

Police have recovered the vehicle in which the crime was committed. The incident led to widespread outrage in the state after a video of the victim accusing the police of inaction went viral on social media.

Consequently, action was taken against two police officers who were suspended, and one of the accused was arrested. However, the S-I, who was posted at Sachendi police station, remains at large.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday night. In her statement, the minor said that she stepped out of her house to address nature’s call. As she was heading towards the railway tracks, an SUV stopped beside her, and before she could guess anything, she was dragged inside the four-wheeler.

Two men were seated inside the vehicle, and a person in a police uniform was driving the vehicle. The girl alleged that the man in the rear seat started molesting her as the vehicle was driven to a secluded area near the railway tracks.

She alleged that even as she screamed, the two men started sexually assaulting her inside the vehicle. She was allegedly gangraped by the two, who held her inside the SUV for more than half an hour.

As per her complaint, the victim was later taken back to the same location from where she was kidnapped. She claimed that she was thrown out of the vehicle by the perpetrators, who drove away. She walked home and narrated the ordeal to her brother and family members, she stated in the complaint.