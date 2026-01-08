Raj Thackeray warns BJP rule in civic bodies will leave 'Marathi manoos' powerless

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that those seeking to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra are in power at the Centre and in the state, and warned that if they control the municipal corporations, "Marathi manoos" will be rendered powerless.

In the first part of a joint interview of Raj and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, published in the latter's party mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday, the Maharashtra Nanirman Sena (MNS) chief said he and his cousin have come together not for their existence but for that of "Marathi manoos" in the state.

The Thackeray cousins were interviewed by Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member and Saamana's Executive Editor Sanjay Raut and noted director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Last month, the cousins announced the alliance of their parties for the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In the Saamana interview, Raj Thackeray said those from outside the state are not just coming for livelihood, but they are forming their own constituencies.

"It is an old wound...efforts are on to realise the dream of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra," he claimed.

Today, the atmosphere is similar to what it was during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement when Gujarat wanted Mumbai to be its part, he said.

"Those who want to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra are in power in the Centre as well as the state," Raj Thackeray said, targeting the BJP.

"Marathi manoos will not be able to do anything if they (BJP) control the municipal corporations," he claimed.