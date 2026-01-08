RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to embark on state-wide Yatra after Jan 14; organisational changes on the anvil

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is set to embark on a state-wide Yatra after Makar Sankranti, scheduled to be held on January 14.
He may also effect a major organisational shuffle after suffering a defeat in the recently concluded Bihar assembly election.
Tejashwi is likely to reach Patna from New Delhi on January 10 after he returns from his foreign trip on Sunday. He met his father, Lalu Prasad, who underwent surgery on one of his eyes and is staying with his eldest daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti in New Delhi.
They also discussed the post-poll strategy of the party. A well-decorated bus is ready for RJD leader’s Yatra, the first after the state assembly elections, the results of which were announced on November 14.
Tejashwi will meet senior leaders of the party before heading for his Yatra, top sources in RJD said.
According to party sources, significant changes may be made in the RJD’s organisation, based on the report of a review meeting held after the declaration of election results.
In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the organisation's weaknesses, electoral performance, and future strategy.
The review meeting was attended by state RJD chief Manganilal Mandal and senior party leaders, including Abdul Bari Sidiqqui and Bhola Yadav.
In the meeting, RJD candidates shared names of those local leaders who worked against the interest of the party or the INDIA bloc in the election, with the party leadership.
There is a speculation that RJD has prepared a list of 300-400 leaders who harmed the prospects of the party in the election.
The list has been handed over to Tejashwi, and the party may issue show cause notices to these leaders and can even expel them if they failed to give satisfactory replies to the notices.
Earlier, a committee was assigned the task of investigating the reasons for its electoral defeat.
RJD sources said the committee has already submitted its report to the top leaders of the party. The committee has also suggested some measures to revamp the organisation at the grassroots level.
The party's focus is now on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, infusing new energy into the workers, and sharpening the electoral strategy.
The report of the committee will be discussed among core committee members of the party.
Tejashwi is also likely to take stern action against those RJD leaders and workers, who harmed the party’s electoral prospects in the state assembly polls.
RJD won only 25 out of the total 143 seats it contested in the 2025 assembly polls. It is another matter that the party secured 23 percent vote share– the highest by a single party in the election.
After the crushing defeat of the party, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya had attacked Tejashwi’s two close aides, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and his associate Rameez.