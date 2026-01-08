RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to embark on state-wide Yatra after Jan 14; organisational changes on the anvil

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is set to embark on a state-wide Yatra after Makar Sankranti, scheduled to be held on January 14.

He may also effect a major organisational shuffle after suffering a defeat in the recently concluded Bihar assembly election.

Tejashwi is likely to reach Patna from New Delhi on January 10 after he returns from his foreign trip on Sunday. He met his father, Lalu Prasad, who underwent surgery on one of his eyes and is staying with his eldest daughter and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti in New Delhi.

They also discussed the post-poll strategy of the party. A well-decorated bus is ready for RJD leader’s Yatra, the first after the state assembly elections, the results of which were announced on November 14.

Tejashwi will meet senior leaders of the party before heading for his Yatra, top sources in RJD said.

According to party sources, significant changes may be made in the RJD’s organisation, based on the report of a review meeting held after the declaration of election results.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the organisation's weaknesses, electoral performance, and future strategy.