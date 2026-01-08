Row erupts after ‘Ram’ appears as dog’s name option in Chhattisgarh school's half-yearly exam

RAIPUR: A question in the English paper of a half yearly examination has triggered a controversy in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, after ‘Ram’ was listed among the options to be chosen as the name of a dog in a multiple choice question.
The query asked students to identify the name of Mona’s dog, with ‘Ram’ included as one of the four options. Hindu right wing organisations objected to the inclusion of Ram, a name revered as Lord Ram, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.
Cadres of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the district education officer (DEO), Vijay Lahre, in front of his office in Mahasamund.
Apart from Ram, the other options given in the question were ‘Bala’, ‘Sheru’ and ‘No one is mentioned’.
The protesters also submitted a memorandum to Mahasamund district collector Vinay Kumar Langeh.
“I have received a complaint. The DEO will brief the media today about the factual status and apprise me with the report. Will accordingly take an action”, Langeh told The New Indian Express.
According to sources privy to the development, the half yearly question papers were printed in Rajnandgaon district, about 150 km away from Mahasamund. The DEO claimed that the printer allegedly altered the original questions provided to him and that the school education department was not responsible for the change.
“Lord Ram is revered and also worshipped by us. The printer will be served with a notice soon to seek his explanation”, Lahre said in his defence.
Some parents also expressed resentment over ‘Ram’ being cited among the options for a dog’s name in what they described as an allegedly “deplorable” manner, calling it “inappropriate” for students studying in lower classes.