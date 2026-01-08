Row erupts after ‘Ram’ appears as dog’s name option in Chhattisgarh school's half-yearly exam

RAIPUR: A question in the English paper of a half yearly examination has triggered a controversy in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, after ‘Ram’ was listed among the options to be chosen as the name of a dog in a multiple choice question.

The query asked students to identify the name of Mona’s dog, with ‘Ram’ included as one of the four options. Hindu right wing organisations objected to the inclusion of Ram, a name revered as Lord Ram, alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.

Cadres of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the district education officer (DEO), Vijay Lahre, in front of his office in Mahasamund.

Apart from Ram, the other options given in the question were ‘Bala’, ‘Sheru’ and ‘No one is mentioned’.