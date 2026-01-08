Three cops, including SI, booked for allegedly raping woman constable in Rajasthan's Churu

Three cops, including a Sub-Inspector of police, were among the four men booked for allegedly raping a woman constable in Rajasthan's Churu district, reported PTI.
According to Iddhmukh SHO Imran Khan, the woman constable, in a complaint to the Churu Superintendent of Police, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the four men in 2017, during her posting in Sardarshahar police station.
Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case against the four men at the Siddhmukh police station.
Among the accused is Sub-Inspector Subhash, who was the SHO of Sardarshahar police station when the alleged attack happened. Two other cops --Ravindra and Jaiveer-- were posted as constables in the station. Another man named Vikki is the fourth accused in the case
The victim constable is under suspension for indiscipline, the SHO said, adding that "The case has been registered and is being investigated."
(With inputs from PTI)