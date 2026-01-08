Three cops, including SI, booked for allegedly raping woman constable in Rajasthan's Churu

Three cops, including a Sub-Inspector of police, were among the four men booked for allegedly raping a woman constable in Rajasthan's Churu district, reported PTI.

According to Iddhmukh SHO Imran Khan, the woman constable, in a complaint to the Churu Superintendent of Police, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the four men in 2017, during her posting in Sardarshahar police station.

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case against the four men at the Siddhmukh police station.