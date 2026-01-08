UP Opposition preps local units to enrol voters in poll rolls

LUCKNOW: After 2.89 crore voters or 18.70% of the electorate were deleted from UP’s rolls under SIR, political parties have deployed their office-bearers to get names of eligible voters added to the final list which will be out on March 6.

The Samajwadi Party has activated its PDA praharis (guards) and Congress has deployed district committees to ensure that no eligible voter is left out in the final list. The BSP has launched a month-long drive to add new voters.

SP leader Ravidas Mehrotra said, “The Election Commission’s responsibility is to ensure that every eligible voter is included. Now it must facilitate the Form-6 process so that voters can get their names added.” SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary alleged, “The BJP ensured their supporters remained on the list. SP volunteers will work overtime to ensure that legitimate voters are added.”

The Congress has asked recently appointed district-level committees to flag irregularities so that no eligible voter is missed out.