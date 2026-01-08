Veteran ecologist Madhav Gadgil passes away at 83

Veteran ecologist, environmentalist, and writer Madhav Gadgil, who drafted the landmark report on the Western Ghats, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 83.

Gadgil was a former member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) in 2010, widely known as the Gadgil Commission. He was also one of the key architects of the Biological Diversity Act and played a pivotal role in implementing the Forest Rights Act.

A recipient of both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, Gadgil made significant contributions to population biology, conservation biology, human ecology, and ecological history. His research has been widely published, with over 250 scientific articles in national and international journals.

