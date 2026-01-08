Woman abducted outside SP’s bungalow in Rajasthan's Bhilwara minutes after seeking police protection

JAIPUR: A young woman was abducted in broad daylight near the Collectorate complex in Bhilwara on Wednesday evening, barely 50 metres from the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, triggering panic and raising serious questions about law and order in one of the city’s most high-security zones.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 6 pm when occupants of a black Scorpio forcibly dragged the woman into the vehicle and fled at high speed. The abduction took place right outside the SP’s bungalow, an area considered among the most secure in the city.
Police personnel present at the spot attempted to stop the vehicle, but the accused allegedly tried to run them over while escaping. ASI Pratap Singh of the District Special Branch (DSB), who was on duty nearby, stood in front of the moving Scorpio in an attempt to stop it.
However, the vehicle did not slow down and narrowly missed hitting him. During the incident, his mobile phone fell onto the road and was damaged.
Two lawyers who witnessed the incident also attempted to intervene, but the alleged kidnappers ignored them and sped away. The rashly driven Scorpio allegedly also attempted to hit a motorcyclist, creating chaos in the area.
The woman’s in-laws have alleged that the abductors belonged to her parental family. They claimed that the woman had entered into a court marriage and had earlier been living in a live-in relationship with her partner, a decision her family strongly opposed.
According to sources, the woman had earlier expressed apprehension that her life was under threat from her parental family. On Wednesday, she had visited the SP’s office to submit an affidavit seeking police protection. The abduction allegedly occurred while she was returning after submitting the affidavit.
Additional Superintendent of Police Paras Jain confirmed that swift action was taken following the incident. “Roadblocks were set up across the district. The black Scorpio has been seized, the woman has been recovered, and several accused have been detained. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” he said.
The incident has sparked outrage as it occurred in close proximity to key police offices, highlighting serious concerns over public safety even in areas under heavy security.