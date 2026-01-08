Woman abducted outside SP’s bungalow in Rajasthan's Bhilwara minutes after seeking police protection

However, the vehicle did not slow down and narrowly missed hitting him. During the incident, his mobile phone fell onto the road and was damaged.

Two lawyers who witnessed the incident also attempted to intervene, but the alleged kidnappers ignored them and sped away. The rashly driven Scorpio allegedly also attempted to hit a motorcyclist, creating chaos in the area.

The woman’s in-laws have alleged that the abductors belonged to her parental family. They claimed that the woman had entered into a court marriage and had earlier been living in a live-in relationship with her partner, a decision her family strongly opposed.

According to sources, the woman had earlier expressed apprehension that her life was under threat from her parental family. On Wednesday, she had visited the SP’s office to submit an affidavit seeking police protection. The abduction allegedly occurred while she was returning after submitting the affidavit.

Additional Superintendent of Police Paras Jain confirmed that swift action was taken following the incident. “Roadblocks were set up across the district. The black Scorpio has been seized, the woman has been recovered, and several accused have been detained. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage as it occurred in close proximity to key police offices, highlighting serious concerns over public safety even in areas under heavy security.