X reply on Grok dirt ‘inadequate’

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is learnt to have found the response from X to its advisory over the spread of obscene and sexual content on its social media platform inadequate.

The advisory had warned X about the misuse of its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, which users are allegedly using to create sexual and obscene images of women and minors. X was given additional time till Wednesday 5 pm, to submit a detailed Action Taken Report.

Agency reports said the reply was detailed but missed key information, including takedown details and specific action taken on the matter. The ministry has now sought further details.

On Sunday, X’s official “Safety” handle said the platform takes action against illegal content, including Child Sexual Abuse Material, by removing such content, permanently suspending accounts, and cooperating with local governments and law enforcement agencies when required.

X also said that anyone who uses or prompts Grok to create illegal content will face the same consequences as users who upload such content directly. On January 2, the ministry had directed X to remove all vulgar, obscene, and unlawful content, especially generated through Grok.