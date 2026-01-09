35-year-old woman lynched to death in Bihar on suspicion of practising witchcraft; three detained

PATNA: A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death on Friday after being accused of practising witchcraft in Bihar’s Nawada district. Two other women, close relatives of the victim, were also assaulted when they attempted to intervene.
The incident occurred in a village under the Rajauli police station limits, near the Jharkhand border. The deceased was identified as Kiran Devi.
According to her family members, Kiran Devi was attacked with sticks, bricks and iron rods by members of a neighbouring family who suspected her of practising witchcraft. The assault followed the illness of a child in the neighbourhood, which allegedly triggered tensions between the two families.
Although the child was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, his family members claimed that the illness was the result of “black magic” practised by Kiran Devi. Despite doctors diagnosing the child with a brain-related medical condition, rumours soon spread in the locality, with Kiran Devi being labelled a witch.
Family members alleged that the attackers repeatedly assaulted Kiran Devi with sticks, bricks and traditional weapons until she fell unconscious. Her relatives, including her co-sister-in-law Lalita Devi and another sister-in-law were also beaten when they tried to save her.
The injured women were initially taken to the sub-divisional hospital and later referred to the district Sadar hospital. Kiran Devi, however, succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the district hospital. The two other women are undergoing treatment.
Rekha Devi, the victim’s sister-in-law, told the police that Kiran Devi was targeted after the child of Mukesh Choudhary fell ill and was taken to hospital.
Police officials confirmed that a dispute between the two families had existed prior to Friday’s violence.
Ranjit Kumar, Station House Officer of Rajauli police station, said three suspects had been detained for questioning. “A forensic team has been sent to the spot to collect evidence,” he said.
He added that the body would be handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination. Four persons, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahendra Choudhary, Natru Choudhary and Shobha Devi have been named as accused in the FIR.
Incidents linked to superstition are not uncommon in the region. In August 2025, a couple was attacked on similar allegations under the Hisua police station limits in Nawada district. While the husband was killed, an attempt was allegedly made to burn the wife alive. In another case, a woman was burnt to death on suspicion of being a witch under the Rajauli police station limits about one-and-a-half years ago.