35-year-old woman lynched to death in Bihar on suspicion of practising witchcraft; three detained

PATNA: A 35-year-old woman was beaten to death on Friday after being accused of practising witchcraft in Bihar’s Nawada district. Two other women, close relatives of the victim, were also assaulted when they attempted to intervene.

The incident occurred in a village under the Rajauli police station limits, near the Jharkhand border. The deceased was identified as Kiran Devi.

According to her family members, Kiran Devi was attacked with sticks, bricks and iron rods by members of a neighbouring family who suspected her of practising witchcraft. The assault followed the illness of a child in the neighbourhood, which allegedly triggered tensions between the two families.

Although the child was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, his family members claimed that the illness was the result of “black magic” practised by Kiran Devi. Despite doctors diagnosing the child with a brain-related medical condition, rumours soon spread in the locality, with Kiran Devi being labelled a witch.

Family members alleged that the attackers repeatedly assaulted Kiran Devi with sticks, bricks and traditional weapons until she fell unconscious. Her relatives, including her co-sister-in-law Lalita Devi and another sister-in-law were also beaten when they tried to save her.

The injured women were initially taken to the sub-divisional hospital and later referred to the district Sadar hospital. Kiran Devi, however, succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the district hospital. The two other women are undergoing treatment.