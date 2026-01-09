'A major safety milestone': Akasa Air becomes IATA member

NEW DELHI: Marking a significant milestone, Akasa Air has become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association that represents over 360 carriers across the world.
“Akasa Air’s admission into IATA in just over three years of commencing operations follows the airline’s remarkable achievement of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), a major safety milestone,” An official release said.
“The achievement underscores Akasa Air’s strong safety culture and adherence to internationally benchmarked operational processes,” the release further read..
Akasa Air’s induction into IATA enhances the airline’s global standing and enables deeper engagement with international stakeholders, it added.
“We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as an IATA member. India’s aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and US$53.6 billion in economic contribution,” Sheldon Hee, Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific for IATA said.
“We look forward to engaging with Akasa Air and to their active participation in shaping the airline industry’s agenda, priorities and initiatives in India, the Asia Pacific region, and globally,” he added.
Reacting to the achievement, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said, “Akasa Air’s membership underscores our disciplined approach to growth, and our unwavering commitment to meeting the highest global standards of safety, operational excellence and sustainability.”
“We are confident that this association will strengthen our global credibility and position Akasa as a future-ready Indian airline on the world stage,” he said.