'A major safety milestone': Akasa Air becomes IATA member

NEW DELHI: Marking a significant milestone, Akasa Air has become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association that represents over 360 carriers across the world.

“Akasa Air’s admission into IATA in just over three years of commencing operations follows the airline’s remarkable achievement of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), a major safety milestone,” An official release said.

“The achievement underscores Akasa Air’s strong safety culture and adherence to internationally benchmarked operational processes,” the release further read..

Akasa Air’s induction into IATA enhances the airline’s global standing and enables deeper engagement with international stakeholders, it added.