AAIB recommends video recordings inside ATC units in international airports

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has recommended that all international airports in the country be equipped with devices that can record videos as well as background communications of Air Traffic Controllers inside towers on priority.

It has made the recommendation in its preliminary report into the incident in which Ariana Afghan Airlines from Afghanistan landed on an unassigned runway on November 23 last year.

The report, released a couple of days ago, said the safety recommendation was made in order to analyse the controller’s actions, post any incident or accident.

Sharing details on the incident involving AFG311, an Airbus A310-304 model, it said that Delhi Airport features two runway systems - the Northern Runway System, which includes Runway 09/27 and Runway 10/28, and the Southern Runway System, including Runway 11L/29R and Runway 29L/11R. The Southern Runway system is operated in a segregated mode with 29L only for arrivals and 29R meant only for departures.

The incident occurred at 12.06 pm. “After initial descent with Delhi area control, AFG311 was released to Approach Control and thereafter, radar vectored for ILS Approach RWY 29L. Subsequently, it was released to Tower by Approach Control for Final Approach for landing. “