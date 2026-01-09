Amit Shah launches national IED data management system to tighten counter-terror architecture

NEW DELHI: With an aim to tighten counter-terror architecture in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), a national-level digital platform developed by the National Security Guard’s (NSG) National Bomb Data Centre for systematic collection, collation and dissemination of IED-related data among the state police forces, paramilitary organisations and Central agencies.

Launching the digital platform, Shah said, “In the coming days, the system will help investigate and analyse all terror acts across the country where IEDs are used. It will work as a shield against such incidents.”

The Home Minister said the MHA has generated various types of data in the past years, but until now, they were in their respective isolation. “Now, we are making efforts to connect all these data sources with one another and have developed advanced Artificial Intelligence-based software for their analysis, which will prove to be an important milestone in the direction of making the country safe from terrorism,” he said.

Shah said that with the NIDMS being launched, a two-way comprehensive, integrated and online data platform would become available to NIA, Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) of states, state police forces and all the paramilitary organisations.

The Home Minister said that the database available with NSG contains data related to all bomb explosions since 1999. The NIDMS will become a robust platform for accurately analysing the patterns of bomb explosions that have occurred in the country so far, the modus operandi and the explosives used.

It would also provide significant help in establishing inter-linkages between incidents - based on MO and circuit methods - as well as in understanding overall trends and insights, he added.