Assam opposition alleges BJP plot to manipulate electoral rolls, files police complaint

GUWAHATI: Five Assam opposition parties on Friday jointly lodged a police complaint alleging that the ruling BJP had conspired to delete the names of a large number of genuine voters from the electoral rolls.
Raijor Dal, one of the opposition parties, also separately approached the Election Commission (EC), alleging a “systematic and unconstitutional” attempt by the BJP to manipulate the voter lists.
In the police complaint, the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) alleged that BJP state president Dilip Saikia spearheaded the conspiracy by instructing party MLAs to take steps to delete voters’ names in 60 Assembly constituencies.
A Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls is currently underway in Assam, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 10. The 126-seat Assembly is likely to go to polls in April.
The opposition parties further alleged that during a Zoom meeting held on January 4, 2026, Saikia entrusted state minister Ashok Singhal with the task of executing the plan.
“This is an evil design to delete the names of supporters of opposition parties from the electoral rolls. The video conference footage involving the state BJP president must be secured immediately and preserved, as it contains crucial evidence,” the complaint lodged with the officer-in-charge of Dispur police station in Guwahati stated.
The parties urged the police to book the “culprits and conspirators” in accordance with the law to ensure a free, fair and transparent SR exercise in the state.
Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi was the first to publicly accuse the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of genuine voters. In its petition to the EC, Raijor Dal demanded a high-level, independent inquiry into the January 4, 2026 virtual meeting on “voter list management”.
The party also urged the EC to direct authorities to secure all digital records and communication logs of the ruling party leadership related to the alleged “10,000 votes per constituency” directive, conduct a comprehensive audit of all Form 7 (objection to inclusion) applications filed over the past three months across Assam, and halt the SR process until the matter is resolved.
The BJP dismissed the allegations, describing Gogoi as a habitual purveyor of “fairy tales”. The party claimed that the names of 11,000 Muslims, evicted from the Uriamghat area of the Sarupathar Assembly constituency in Golaghat district, were deleted during the SR exercise.
BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami alleged that Gogoi had launched a smear campaign against the state BJP chief to prevent the deletion of these “Miya” (Bengali-speaking Muslim) voters from the rolls.
“To further this conspiracy and indulge in Miya appeasement, the opposition parties have filed an FIR against the BJP president, thereby exposing their anti-indigenous mindset,” Goswami said.