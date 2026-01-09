Assam opposition alleges BJP plot to manipulate electoral rolls, files police complaint

GUWAHATI: Five Assam opposition parties on Friday jointly lodged a police complaint alleging that the ruling BJP had conspired to delete the names of a large number of genuine voters from the electoral rolls.

Raijor Dal, one of the opposition parties, also separately approached the Election Commission (EC), alleging a “systematic and unconstitutional” attempt by the BJP to manipulate the voter lists.

In the police complaint, the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) alleged that BJP state president Dilip Saikia spearheaded the conspiracy by instructing party MLAs to take steps to delete voters’ names in 60 Assembly constituencies.

A Special Revision (SR) of the electoral rolls is currently underway in Assam, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 10. The 126-seat Assembly is likely to go to polls in April.

The opposition parties further alleged that during a Zoom meeting held on January 4, 2026, Saikia entrusted state minister Ashok Singhal with the task of executing the plan.