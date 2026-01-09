Bihar saw decline in major crimes in 2025; murder cases fell by 8.3%: DGP Vinay Kumar

PATNA: Bihar witnessed a decline in the number of major criminal cases such as murder, rape, dacoity, and riots in 2025 in comparison to 2024 due to better and effective policing, state Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said on Friday.
Sharing details of the police department’s achievements, the DGP said that police effectively reined in crimes during 2025 and also conducted state assembly elections.
"We have carried out comparative analysis of major crimes which shows that murder cases fell by 8.3 per cent, rape by 8.2 per cent, dacoity cases by 26.9 per cent, and riots cases by 21.5 per cent in 2025 in comparison to the year 2024 due to swift action by the police," the DGP said while asserting that the decline in major criminal cases is significant.
The number of murder cases was 2,556 in 2025, while it was 2,786 in 2024, he said, adding that rape cases declined to 2,025 in 2025 from 2,205 cases in 2024. Similarly, the number of dacoity cases fell to 174 in 2025 from 238 in 2024, while the number of riot cases decreased to 2,502 cases in 2025 from 3,186 in 2024, he added.
The police’s swift action and strict vigil led to the arrest of 3,61,364 lakh individuals between January and December 2025 in major criminal cases, he said. Police seized 4,963 firearms and 30,133 cartridges during the same period and busted 74 mini gun factories operating in the state, the DGP revealed.
He attributed a better intelligence gathering mechanism as the main reason for the gradual reduction in incidents of communal tensions in the state.
In response to a media query, the DGP said that police personnel indulging in unscrupulous practices would not be tolerated. "We will not tolerate such incidents. We will send such personnel to jail after lodging FIRs, besides ensuring their dismissal from service," he asserted.
Replying to a query vis-à-vis the police’s intervention in land-related disputes, Kumar said, "the police’s role in resolving land disputes is negligible." Stating that land disputes alone constitute 50 to 60 per cent of total criminal cases, he said that Circle Offices will hold meetings every Saturday to listen to land-related grievances of the people, where the SHO will also be present.
He said that Maoist-related violence has not been reported in the state for the past couple of years, and Maoist groups were on the wane. The DGP said that 134 Maoists have been arrested in 2025, while 44 Maoists were nabbed in 2024. Of the 134 Maoists, six surrendered before the police in 2025. A total of 70 regular arms and 15,552 live cartridges have been seized from extremists.
Referring to cybercrime, the top cop said that a separate vertical for cybercrime control has been set up in the state, and it will be headed by an IG/ADG rank police officer. Two verticals have been created for cybercrime and narcotics, which were once part of the Economic Offence Unit. “These two areas will be a challenge for us,” he added.
A total of 27.96 lakh cyber related complaint calls have been received on the NCRP helpline portal, 1930, till December 31, 2025, he said. He added that 1,050 cyber criminals were arrested in all the 6,319 cases reported in different cyber police stations of the state in 2025.