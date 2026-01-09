Bihar saw decline in major crimes in 2025; murder cases fell by 8.3%: DGP Vinay Kumar

PATNA: Bihar witnessed a decline in the number of major criminal cases such as murder, rape, dacoity, and riots in 2025 in comparison to 2024 due to better and effective policing, state Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said on Friday.

Sharing details of the police department’s achievements, the DGP said that police effectively reined in crimes during 2025 and also conducted state assembly elections.

"We have carried out comparative analysis of major crimes which shows that murder cases fell by 8.3 per cent, rape by 8.2 per cent, dacoity cases by 26.9 per cent, and riots cases by 21.5 per cent in 2025 in comparison to the year 2024 due to swift action by the police," the DGP said while asserting that the decline in major criminal cases is significant.

The number of murder cases was 2,556 in 2025, while it was 2,786 in 2024, he said, adding that rape cases declined to 2,025 in 2025 from 2,205 cases in 2024. Similarly, the number of dacoity cases fell to 174 in 2025 from 238 in 2024, while the number of riot cases decreased to 2,502 cases in 2025 from 3,186 in 2024, he added.

The police’s swift action and strict vigil led to the arrest of 3,61,364 lakh individuals between January and December 2025 in major criminal cases, he said. Police seized 4,963 firearms and 30,133 cartridges during the same period and busted 74 mini gun factories operating in the state, the DGP revealed.

He attributed a better intelligence gathering mechanism as the main reason for the gradual reduction in incidents of communal tensions in the state.