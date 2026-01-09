CBI arrests Central Power Research Institute joint director in Rs 9.5 lakh bribery case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Friday arrested in Bengaluru Central Power Research Institute Joint Director Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu in an alleged bribery case of Rs 9.5 lakh, officials said.

During searches at his residence, the CBI seized a huge pile of cash worth over Rs.3.59 crore, foreign currency including US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian ringgit, euros, yuan (Renmin), Swedish krona and UAE dirham worth over Rs 4 lakh among others.

It is alleged that Chennu was indulging in corrupt activities and receiving bribes for issuing favourable test reports in respect of the electrical equipment produced by a private company named Sudhir Group of Companies. The agency also arrested the company director, Atul Khanna, in connection with the bribery case, they said.

"After registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended the joint director of Central Power Research Institute, Bengaluru along with an executive of the private company while transacting the bribe amount of Rs.9.5 Lakh, on 09.01.2026, at Bengaluru," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The searches have led to a cash recovery of Rs 3.76 crore approximately till now (including the foreign currency). The searches are continuing," the official said.