Centre mulls bar on insurance and certificates for vehicles with unpaid traffic challans

“We have issued a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for electronic enforcement to strengthen road safety compliance. Approval will be accorded shortly, after which a final notification will be issued. As part of stricter enforcement measures, we are also introducing a mechanism to deal with unpaid challans. At present, the recovery rate is only 38 per cent. If challans are not cleared, related services such as renewal of insurance and issuance of fitness certificates will be stopped,” the official said.

According to the ministry’s reply in the Lok Sabha on e-challans for traffic violations, 8.18 lakh penalty notices were issued across states and Union Territories in 2024. While the government collected over Rs 3,834 crore, challans amounting to Rs 9,097 crore remain unpaid.

Explaining the proposed points-based system, Umashankar said a higher number of violations could result in vehicles being barred from plying on roads.

“The driving behaviour rating system will be linked to insurance premiums and the right to hold a driving licence. With poor ratings and a high number of challans, vehicles will not be allowed on the roads. Enforcement is being tightened with the help of various technological measures, and we are hopeful of success,” he said.

The proposed SoP lays down detailed guidelines for the electronic monitoring and enforcement of traffic violations. It outlines the types of electronic enforcement devices to be used, along with norms for their installation, operation and maintenance.