'Entrust schools to society', says Pradhan as Education Ministry readies Samagra Shiksha 3.0

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for entrusting the responsibility of schools back to society to ensure the holistic development of students.

With the second phase of Samagra Shiksha (Integrated Education) set to conclude by March 31 this year, the Ministry of Education has embarked on the task of readying a roadmap for Samagra Shiksha 3.0.

"The government must take responsibility for systems and salaries. But the responsibility of running schools should belong to society. As we move towards a new framework of Samagra Shiksha, we must collectively think about how to make this possible and restore schools as vibrant institutions rooted in society," Pradhan told participants at a meeting on Friday on Samagra Shiksha.

To promote the holistic development of students and expand access to knowledge through the meaningful integration of technology, it is essential to once again entrust schools to society, he stressed.

The day-long consultative meet at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan -- 'Reimagining Samgra Shiksha' -- was chaired by Pradhan with all stakeholders, including State Project Directors from 11 States and Union Territories, taking part. Samagra Shiksha is an integrated, centrally sponsored scheme for school education covering the entire continuum from pre-primary to senior secondary level without segmentation. It was launched on April 1, 2018.