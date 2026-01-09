Former Madhya Pradesh home minister’s daughter among three killed in Indore road accident

BHOPAL: The daughter of Madhya Pradesh’s former home minister and sitting Congress MLA Bala Bachchan was among three youngsters killed in an early morning road accident in Indore on Friday.

The accident occurred when a speeding car carrying four people, including former home minister Bala Bachchan’s daughter Prerna Bachchan (26), rammed into a truck from behind in Indore’s Tejaji Nagar area at around 5.15 am.

The three deceased have been identified as Prerna, state Congress spokesperson Anand Kasliwal’s son Prakhar Kasliwal (25), and Man Sandhu (26), the son of a prominent transporter. The fourth occupant of the car has been identified as Anushka Rathi, who is in a critical condition at a private hospital.

“Primary police probe has revealed that all four were close friends who were returning early in the morning after celebrating Prakhar Kasliwal’s birthday party at a private farm-cum-villa in Indore’s Khudel area. The car, which was travelling at a speed of 100 kmph, was being driven by Prakhar Kasliwal, who was drunk.”

“Most of the occupants in the car were drunk. Liquor bottles have been found in the car,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Indore) Krishna Lalchandani said.