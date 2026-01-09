Four die of suffocation caused by burning charcoal braziers at their homes in Jharkhand

HAZARIBAG: Four people died due to suffocation caused by fumes of burning coal braziers while they were asleep at their homes in separate incidents in Hazaribag and Koderma districts of Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

While two persons died at Purananagar in Koderma district, another couple lost lives at Banadag area in Hazaribag, they said.

All the four bodies were recovered on Friday, a police officer said.

"Prima facie it appears they died of suffocation due to carbon-monoxide emission from the brazier.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy," the officer said.