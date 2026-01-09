Himachal Pradesh: HC directs State govt to conduct elections to Panchayati Raj bodies before April 30

CHANDIGARH: In a setback to the Congress government, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government to conduct the elections to Panchayati Raj bodies and urban local bodies before April 30.

The state government pleaded that due to extensive damages caused by natural disasters during the 2025 monsoon season and logistical challenges, at least six months were needed to hold the elections, but the court did not buy the argument.

Disposing of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Mandeep Chandel challenging the delay, a division bench of the high court comprising Justice Vivek Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma mandated that the State Election Commission (SEC) and the government finalise all preparatory formalities by February 28.

The court heard the case for three consecutive days before delivering the judgment.

Advocate Nand Lal, who represented the petitioner, said that the court fixed the deadline after considering that the board examinations will be held in schools in March and setting up polling booths would be impractical, and directed that elections must be completed before April end.

The state government in October last year had urged the State Election Commission to put the election process on hold till the situation improved on the ground as it stated that the state has suffered extensive damage to public and private properties and roads.

But the commission had stated that postponing the elections further would create more difficulties, as census duties will begin in May and conducting elections during the monsoon months of July and August would be nearly impossible.