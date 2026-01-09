Himachal Pradesh: HC directs State govt to conduct elections to Panchayati Raj bodies before April 30

CHANDIGARH: In a setback to the Congress government, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government to conduct the elections to Panchayati Raj bodies and urban local bodies before April 30.
The state government pleaded that due to extensive damages caused by natural disasters during the 2025 monsoon season and logistical challenges, at least six months were needed to hold the elections, but the court did not buy the argument.
Disposing of the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Mandeep Chandel challenging the delay, a division bench of the high court comprising Justice Vivek Thakur and Justice Romesh Verma mandated that the State Election Commission (SEC) and the government finalise all preparatory formalities by February 28.
The court heard the case for three consecutive days before delivering the judgment.
Advocate Nand Lal, who represented the petitioner, said that the court fixed the deadline after considering that the board examinations will be held in schools in March and setting up polling booths would be impractical, and directed that elections must be completed before April end.
The state government in October last year had urged the State Election Commission to put the election process on hold till the situation improved on the ground as it stated that the state has suffered extensive damage to public and private properties and roads.
But the commission had stated that postponing the elections further would create more difficulties, as census duties will begin in May and conducting elections during the monsoon months of July and August would be nearly impossible.
The state has 3,577 Gram Panchayats, 90 Panchayat Samitis, 11 Zila Parishad, and 71 Urban Local Bodies in total.
The five-year term of Panchayati Raj Institutions will end on January 31, while the tenure of 50 urban local bodies will end on January 18.
Reacting to the high court directive, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu questioned the court's order to hold Panchayat elections when the Disaster Act is enforced in the state
"Whether the Disaster Act has become infructuous and has no meaning, we will ask the court,’’ he said. "We will study the judgment and take appropriate action and will seek clarification from the court whether the Disaster Act has any relevance,’’ he said and added that earlier also the panchayat elections in Shimla and some other areas were not conducted in December and January due to snow, while elections were held in the lower areas.