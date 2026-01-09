India opposes Chinese infrastructure activity in Shaksgam Valley, reasserts sovereignty

NEW DELHI: India on Friday strongly opposed Chinese infrastructure activity in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Shaksgam Valley, reiterating that the strategically sensitive region is Indian territory and warning against any attempts to alter facts on the ground.

Responding to queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has never recognised the 1963 so-called China–Pakistan “Boundary Agreement,” under which Pakistan illegally ceded the Shaksgam Valley to China.

“Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China–Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid,” Jaiswal said.

India’s remarks follow reports that China is constructing a long all-weather road in the Shaksgam Valley, located north of the Siachen Glacier and close to areas of major strategic importance for Indian forces.

According to reports, nearly 75 kilometres of the road, estimated to be around 10 metres wide, has already been completed, with construction continuing at a rapid pace.